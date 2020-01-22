Latest in Gear

Image credit: Boeing
save
Save
share

DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

It has to move the satellite out of geostationary orbit, where most telecommunication satellites are, ASAP.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
38m ago in Space
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Boeing

DirecTV has one month to remove a satellite from geostationary orbit, so it doesn't take other satellites down with it if it ends up exploding. The AT&T-owned TV service fears that its Spaceway-1 satellite (a Boeing 702HP model) might explode due to battery issues that started manifesting in December. According to SpaceNews, DirecTV explained in an FCC filing dated January 19th that an anomaly caused "significant and irreversible thermal damage" to the satellite's batteries.

The company already switched the batteries off and has been operating Spaceway-1 using power generated by its solar panels. However, it's expected to pass through Earth's shadow in late February where only batteries can serve as its power source. That's why DirecTV has to send it 300 kilometers above geostationary orbit, at a place where satellites go to die, before February 25th. "The risk of a catastrophic battery failure makes it urgent that Spaceway-1 be fully de-orbited and decommissioned prior to the February 25th start of eclipse season," the company said in a statement.

Companies are required to dump their satellites' remaining fuel before decommissioning them to reduce the risk of explosion, but DirecTV asked the FCC for a waiver because it doesn't have enough time to do so. It takes two to three months to dump fuel from similar satellites, especially since DirecTV put in enough for Safeway-1 to stay in service until 2025. That said, it'll at least be in graveyard orbit if it does end up exploding, instead of in geostationary orbit where most telecommunication satellites are.

SpaceNews says DirecTV fans don't need to worry, though. No customers were affected (and will presumably be affected) by the event, since Spaceway-1 was merely a backup satellite.

Source: SpaceNews, FCC
In this article: DirecTV, FCC, gear, satellite, space, Spaceway 1
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

California says Riot Games' discrimination settlement isn't enough

California says Riot Games' discrimination settlement isn't enough

View
India will launch a humanoid robot ahead of its first crewed space mission

India will launch a humanoid robot ahead of its first crewed space mission

View
A 'The Witcher' anime film is coming to Netflix

A 'The Witcher' anime film is coming to Netflix

View
Google helps publish the largest high-res map of brain connectivity

Google helps publish the largest high-res map of brain connectivity

View
‘Project: Mara’ is Ninja Theory's new psychological horror game

‘Project: Mara’ is Ninja Theory's new psychological horror game

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr