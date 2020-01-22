Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jefferson Siegel / Reuters
save
Save
share

DOJ letter reveals the FBI recently cracked an iPhone 11

While pushing for additional access to Apple's devices.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
33m ago in Security
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas arrives for a status hearing at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York, U.S., December 2, 2019. Jefferson Siegel / Reuters

While the Department of Justice, US attorney general and even the president continue to pressure Apple for additional technical support in unlocking iPhones tied to the naval base shooting in December, a letter reveals that the FBI recently cracked a password-protected iPhone 11. That phone belonged to Lev Parnas, an associate of the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has been indicted on charges of violating straw and foreign donor bans to illegally funnel money into US elections.

Bloomberg reports that a letter from government lawyers to the judge (PDF) indicated that the FBI spent two months unlocking the defendant's iPhone 11. Last week Motherboard reported on text messages and notes that appeared to have been pulled from the iPhone using forensics software from Cellebrite. It appears, that, similar to the case of the San Bernardino shooting a few years ago, the government has access to tools that will allow them to pull data from an iPhone, but is requesting additional help and some sort of backdoor access directly from Apple.

Via: Gizmodo
Source: Bloomberg
In this article: apple, backdoor, encryption, FBI, gear, iPhone 11, security
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

View
Microsoft gets the ball rolling on Surface Duo apps

Microsoft gets the ball rolling on Surface Duo apps

View
California says Riot Games' discrimination settlement isn't enough

California says Riot Games' discrimination settlement isn't enough

View
India will launch a humanoid robot ahead of its first crewed space mission

India will launch a humanoid robot ahead of its first crewed space mission

View
A 'The Witcher' anime film is coming to Netflix

A 'The Witcher' anime film is coming to Netflix

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr