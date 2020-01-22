Latest in Gear

Image credit: ricul via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Germany has to pay Microsoft for failing to upgrade from Windows 7

Microsoft will charge about $887,000 for extended security updates.
Marc DeAngelis
44m ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ricul via Getty Images

Last winter, Microsoft announced that Windows 7 would reach its end-of-life on January 14th, 2020. In other words, the company will not be releasing any updates for the operating system -- even crucial security patches -- after that date. The public had nearly a year to make the move to Windows 10, but Germany's government didn't upgrade in time. According to German newspaper Handelsblatt, the German Federal Ministry has at least 33,000 computers still running Windows 7 and, as a result, will have to pay Microsoft about $887,000 in extended security update fees.

Microsoft offers extended security updates to enterprise and business clients, but at a hefty price -- ZDNet reported that the company will charge $50 per machine during the first year of end-of-life support and that the price will increase after each additional year. When an organization has tens of thousands of computers, those fees add up quickly.

Maintaining thousands of computers is a tough job -- viruses, malware, software updates, hardware issues and user errors form a nearly endless to-do list for admins. But when end-of-life is announced for an operating system, upgrading to the latest version is typically a high priority. We are talking about a government organization, though, so a lack of both funding and technical expertise are to be expected. Luckily, upgrading is much easier for home users, who can still take advantage of a loophole to upgrade to Windows 10 for free.

Source: Handelsblatt, The Verge
In this article: business, end of life, end-of-life, extended security updates, gear, germany, microsoft, personal computing, personalcomputing, security, Windows 10, windows 7
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

UN calls for investigation into alleged Saudi hacking of Jeff Bezos

UN calls for investigation into alleged Saudi hacking of Jeff Bezos

View
The best smart speakers

The best smart speakers

View
Tesla settlement reportedly lets it sell and service cars in Michigan

Tesla settlement reportedly lets it sell and service cars in Michigan

View
Motorola will begin taking foldable Razr pre-orders on January 26th

Motorola will begin taking foldable Razr pre-orders on January 26th

View
The Morning After: Sonos 'legacy' plan makes smart homes look silly

The Morning After: Sonos 'legacy' plan makes smart homes look silly

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr