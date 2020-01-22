Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Google/Janelia Research Campus
save
Save
share

Google helps publish the largest high-res map of brain connectivity

It's 'just' for a fruit fly, but it still represents a major milestone.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Medicine
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google/Janelia Research Campus

A joint effort between Google and the Janelia Research Campus has just achieved a significant breakthrough in brain mapping. They've published the largest high-resolution map of brain connectivity to date, offering a 3D model of 25,000 fruit fly neurons across a diverse range of cell types and multiple brain regions. The team achieved the feat by cutting sections of the fly's brain into ultra-thin (20-micron) slices, imaging those pieces with electron streams from a scanning electron microscope and stitching them back together. The result is a sophisticated map with so few disruptions that it's practical to trace neurons through the brain.

Anyone can see and download the data, and there are papers both available and on the way detailing the work. The brain map won't accomplish much by itself. However, it could prove to be a treasure trove of data for scientists looking to understand fruit flies in particular or brain functionality at large.

With that said, it's important to temper expectations. Even as large as this map is, it represents just a quarter of the 100,000 neurons in a typical fruit fly. Most larger species' brains are considerably more complex, and a human's 86 billion neurons would take much, much more work to map correctly. This is an important moment, but it's ultimately a stepping stone.

Via: The Verge
Source: Janelia Research Campus
In this article: brain, brain map, brain mapping, connectomics, fruit fly, janelia, medicine, science, synapse, tomorrow, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

‘Project: Mara’ is Ninja Theory's new psychological horror game

‘Project: Mara’ is Ninja Theory's new psychological horror game

View
Microsoft accidently exposed 250 million customer service records

Microsoft accidently exposed 250 million customer service records

View
Germany has to pay Microsoft for failing to upgrade from Windows 7

Germany has to pay Microsoft for failing to upgrade from Windows 7

View
Seattle-area election will let residents vote by smartphone

Seattle-area election will let residents vote by smartphone

View
EA is shutting down its mobile 'Tetris' games

EA is shutting down its mobile 'Tetris' games

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr