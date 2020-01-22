Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

A 'The Witcher' anime film is coming to Netflix

The studio behind 'The Legend of Korra' is working on the project.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
54m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix

Netflix clearly knows its adaptation of The Witcher is a hot property (shifting metrics aside), and it's determined to milk that success for all it's worth. The service has confirmed rumors that it's working on an anime movie offshoot, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. It's not saying much about the plot besides talk of a "new threat facing the Continent," but fans may like the talent attached to the project. The Witcher series' Beau DeMayo and Lauren Hissrich are involved, and Legend of Korra's Studio Mir is producing the title.

There's no mention of a release date or casting.

It makes sense that Netflix might turn to anime. It can't really devote energy to a live action movie when a second season of the core show is already in the pipeline, but an animated movie is more feasible. And simply speaking, anime is in vogue at Netflix at the moment -- the company could ride two bandwagons at once this way.

Source: NX (Twitter)
In this article: anime, entertainment, internet, movie, movies, netflix, services, streaming, studio mir, the witcher
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

‘Project: Mara’ is Ninja Theory's new psychological horror game

‘Project: Mara’ is Ninja Theory's new psychological horror game

View
Microsoft accidently exposed 250 million customer service records

Microsoft accidently exposed 250 million customer service records

View
Germany has to pay Microsoft for failing to upgrade from Windows 7

Germany has to pay Microsoft for failing to upgrade from Windows 7

View
Seattle-area election will let residents vote by smartphone

Seattle-area election will let residents vote by smartphone

View
EA is shutting down its mobile 'Tetris' games

EA is shutting down its mobile 'Tetris' games

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr