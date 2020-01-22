Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Dark mode is coming to WhatsApp for Android

It's currently available to beta users, but expect it to be made public soon.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

Sponsored Links

For such a simple feature, dark mode really does split the masses. Some love the white on black theme that it offers, whereas others (we see you in the comments) routinely question "why is this news?!" If you fall in the former camp and you're a regular WhatsApp user, it's time to get excited because Facebook's popular messaging app is joining the fray.

Thanks to WABetaInfo, we know that WhatsApp users who belong to the app's Google Play Beta Program are starting to see the new Dark Theme inside version 2.20.13. Although the Program isn't currently accepting new signups, users can download the APK separately to enable the Dark Theme option. Once installed, it's a simple case of navigating to WhatsApp Settings and then Chats to switch it on.

There are currently four options in the Display setting. The Light theme uses the typical black text on a white background, while the Dark theme allows you to manually switch that around. System default mimics the system-wide theme set on Android Q phones and switches between light and dark depending on the time of day. The final option -- Set by Battery Saver -- can change the theme depending on your battery settings.

WhatsApp has been the holdout of Facebook's three big standalone apps when it comes to dark mode. Messenger was the first to enable it back in early 2019, with Instagram following suit in October. Although the Dark Theme is currently limited to beta versions of the Android app, it probably won't be too long until it makes it to a public release -- and presumably iOS 13 as well.

Source: WABetaInfo
In this article: dark mode, dark theme, facebook, gear, mobile, whatsapp
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Facebook's new robot AI can get around efficiently without using a map

Facebook's new robot AI can get around efficiently without using a map

View
Is this the back of the Xbox Series X?

Is this the back of the Xbox Series X?

View
Amazon Pharmacy may expand to the UK, Canada and Australia

Amazon Pharmacy may expand to the UK, Canada and Australia

View
Bloomberg: Apple will start making a smaller, cheaper iPhone in February

Bloomberg: Apple will start making a smaller, cheaper iPhone in February

View
Cruise's self-driving electric shuttle is made for ridesharing

Cruise's self-driving electric shuttle is made for ridesharing

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr