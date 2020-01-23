Latest in Gear

Image credit: Fujifilm
save
Save
share

Fujifilm's X-T200 mirrorless camera uses gyros for ultra-stable video

Its footage might be more stable than what you get from many phones.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Cameras
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Fujifilm

Fujifilm is taking a slightly unusual tactic to replacing its entry-level X-T100 mirrorless camera: make the sequel indispensable to video makers. Its just-introduced X-T200 still shoots 24.2-megapixel stills, but it now captures 4K video using a "Digital Gimbal Function" (really, gyro sensors) that promises extra-stable footage -- it smoothes the video "even further" than what you'd expect from a smartphone, Fujifilm claims. Whether or not that's true, you can expect HDR in both video and stills to bring out more detail in high-contrast situations.

You can also expect a new vari-angle 3.5-inch touchscreen display that can be opened and twisted to help frame your vlogs. And yes, the core photography should be improved as well. You can expect improved autofocusing (including for face and eye detection) with phase detection pixels across the sensor, and it processes data 3.5 times faster than its T100 processor. That should help with overall photography, but it should also cut back on the rolling shutter effect (aka "tower of jello") when recording videos.

There are speed limitations. While the new camera shoots full-resolution stills at a respectable 8 frames per second, 4K video is capped at 30FPS (even slow-motion 1080p is stuck at 120FPS). You won't want to lean on this if you insist on both high resolution and a high frame rate.

The X-T200 will cost about $100 more than its predecessor at $700 for just the body, or $800 if you want a 14-45mm f/3.5-5.6 optically stabilized kit lens. It's expected to ship in late February. And if you want more native lens options, there's also a $199 35mm f/2 prime lens coming at the same time to produce produce bright shots with soft backgrounds.

Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless camera rear view

Source: Fujifilm
In this article: camera, cameras, fujifilm, gear, mirrorless, mirrorless camera, photography, x-t200
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

DOJ letter reveals the FBI recently cracked an iPhone 11

DOJ letter reveals the FBI recently cracked an iPhone 11

View
DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

View
Microsoft gets the ball rolling on Surface Duo apps

Microsoft gets the ball rolling on Surface Duo apps

View
California says Riot Games' discrimination settlement isn't enough

California says Riot Games' discrimination settlement isn't enough

View
India will launch a humanoid robot ahead of its first crewed space mission

India will launch a humanoid robot ahead of its first crewed space mission

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr