Fujifilm's X-T200 mirrorless camera uses gyros for ultra-stable video

You can also expect a new vari-angle 3.5-inch touchscreen display that can be opened and twisted to help frame your vlogs. And yes, the core photography should be improved as well. You can expect improved autofocusing (including for face and eye detection) with phase detection pixels across the sensor, and it processes data 3.5 times faster than its T100 processor. That should help with overall photography, but it should also cut back on the rolling shutter effect (aka "tower of jello") when recording videos.

There are speed limitations. While the new camera shoots full-resolution stills at a respectable 8 frames per second, 4K video is capped at 30FPS (even slow-motion 1080p is stuck at 120FPS). You won't want to lean on this if you insist on both high resolution and a high frame rate.

The X-T200 will cost about $100 more than its predecessor at $700 for just the body, or $800 if you want a 14-45mm f/3.5-5.6 optically stabilized kit lens. It's expected to ship in late February. And if you want more native lens options, there's also a $199 35mm f/2 prime lens coming at the same time to produce produce bright shots with soft backgrounds.