Pocket Casts' revamped Discover section offers picks from top podcasters

The Pocket Casts crew thinks it has a simple solution to suggesting new podcasts: show what the top creators have to offer. Pocket Casts' Android and iOS apps will receive a revamped Discover section that highlights curated recommendations from top individual creators as well as entire podcast networks. If you want to know what My Brother, My Brother and Me's Justin McElroy likes to listen to or can't get enough of WNYC's various podcasts, their recommendations will be a few taps away.
The relevant app dates are rolling out as of this writing, although you'll have to wait until early February to see the first lists from individual creators. This probably won't make you completely forget about Pocket Casts' brief pricing dust-up from September, but it could give you a better reason to consider that Plus subscription -- especially if you're relatively new to podcasts and don't know where to start.