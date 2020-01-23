Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

Super Nintendo World won't open in Orlando until at least 2023

It'll be part of Universal Studios' Epic Universe theme park.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nintendo

The first Super Nintendo World theme park attraction is set to open at Universal Studios Japan this summer. There have long been plans to open up similar areas at Universal Studios locations in Hollywood and Orlando, but you'll have to wait a while longer to explore the Mario-themed attractions stateside.

NBCUniversal parent company Comcast revealed in an earnings call that Super Nintendo World will be part of the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando. That's scheduled to open in 2023, and it's not yet clear whether Super Nintendo World will open then. In any case, it'll be at least three years before it debuts in Florida.

Executives didn't offer too many details about Orlando's Super Nintendo World (or the California version) on Thursday's call, but it'll surely ape the Osaka incarnation. That "life-size, living video game" will include a real-life Mario Kart ride, another called Yoshi's Adventures, food outlets, merchandise and, of course, games.

Comcast clearly has high hopes for the attraction. An executive described it as having potentially similar drawing power to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which "drove incremental attendance in our parks of about 2 million people."

Via: CNET
Source: Comcast
In this article: business, entertainment, gaming, hollywood, nintendo, orlando, super nintendo world, supernintendoworld, theme park, themepark, universal studios, universalstudios
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple Watch Connected program rewards you for wearing it to the gym

Apple Watch Connected program rewards you for wearing it to the gym

View
Bixby was quiet in 2019, but don't sleep on Samsung's assistant

Bixby was quiet in 2019, but don't sleep on Samsung's assistant

View
New ‘Tetris’ apps are ready to replace EA’s mobile games

New ‘Tetris’ apps are ready to replace EA’s mobile games

View
'Picard’ is the Star Trek show we’ve been waiting for

'Picard’ is the Star Trek show we’ve been waiting for

View
Pass Tinder’s catfish test and you’ll get verified

Pass Tinder’s catfish test and you’ll get verified

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr