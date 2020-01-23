A big library of independent music is coming to TikTok

This isn't Merlin's first deal with an app -- the agency has previously licensed its library to services like Deezer, Instagram and Spotify. Merlin paid its labels $845 million throughout its fiscal year ending in March 2019, according to Music Business Worldwide, so the partnership should help independent musicians earn more revenue outside of record sales, merchandising and touring. In the meantime, users can select from the likes of Pavement and Every Time I Die when creating "cereal challenge" clips.