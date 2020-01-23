Wirecutter's best deals: Save $150 on a Tiertime Up Mini 2 3D printer

Street price: $500; deal price: $350

Down to a new low at $350, this is a great chance to save big on a printer we like for 3D printing beginners. Although the street price of this printer has been steadily declining in recent months, this is still the biggest drop we've seen from its street price, which hovers around the $475-$525 range. If you're interested in getting started with 3D printing, now is the time—we don't regularly see worthwhile deals for it.

The Tiertime Up Mini 2 is the top pick in our guide to the best home 3D printer for beginners. Wirecutter Staff Writer Signe Brewster wrote, "The Tiertime Up Mini 2 offers the best overall experience for most people thanks to its combination of reliability, features, and size and appearance. It was among the easiest to set up, and in our testing it produced nearly as many successful prints as models that cost twice as much. Although we think our upgrade pick, the Aleph Objects LulzBot Mini is a better printer, the Mini 2 will meet most beginners' needs at half the cost."

Street price: $78; deal price: $65 w/ promo code 25605

Use promo code 25605 to bring this trackball pick down to $65. While we saw a drop in street price over 2019 to around $78, this is still a nice discount. So whether you want to try a trackball or are already an enthusiast, if you like the MX Ergo's configuration, now is a good chance to save. Deals on this pick are not very common—the last one was in August of 2019—so take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

The best thumb-operated trackball we tested in our guide to the best trackball, the Logitech MX Ergo is comfortable and smooth. Wirecutter Editor Thorin Klosowski wrote, "If you prefer a thumb-operated trackball, we recommend the Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball. The ball, while small, is smooth and easy to use, and the MX Ergo can tilt 20 degrees to provide a more comfortable position. The Logitech Options software has most of the settings you need to customize the MX Ergo and its eight buttons. Logitech claims the MX Ergo's rechargeable battery will last around four months, and the MX Ergo can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or the Logitech Unifying dongle. It usually costs about $100, on the pricier end of trackballs, but its excellent build quality and modern software make it worth the cost."

Street price: $10; deal price: $7

Available again for $7 in white, this deal matches the all-time low we've seen for this cable. If you're looking for a lightning cable for an iPhone or iPad that will last, our upgrade pick is a great option. Though it's our upgrade pick, this deal brings the Anker Powerline II Dura down to an even lower price than our other lightning cable picks. This is a recurring deal price and, just like every other time, it's a nice chance to buy.

As mentioned above, the Anker Powerline II Dura is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best lightning cable for iPhone and iPad. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "The standard PowerLine Lightning is the right cable for most people, but if you find yourself wanting the security of a lifetime warranty, we recommend Anker's PowerLine II Lightning cable. It has a slightly different design than the original version, but the biggest difference is the PowerLine II's lifetime warranty, compared with 18 months for the standard PowerLine. Our experience with Anker's customer service has always been very positive, so we know this is an actual benefit. Additionally, the company claims that the PowerLine II cable can withstand 12,000 bends in its lab tests, compared with 5,000 for the less-expensive model."

Street price: $30; deal price: $17 w/ on-page coupon and promo code RB3BNCIS

Whether you're planning on a long road trip or just spend a lot of time in your car, this is a great deal when you use code RB3BNCIS and clip the on-page coupon to bring this pick down to $17, matching the all-time low. Deals on the Bestek 300W MRI3011J2 aren't very common, so if you'll be in need of a power inverter, now is the time to buy.

The power inverter pick in our guide to the best road trip gear, the Bestek 300W MRI3011J2 is an affordable option. Wirecutter Staff Writer Kit Dillon and Wirecutter Staff wrote, "If you plan to bring electronics on the road, you need a way to plug them into your car's 12V electric system. After sending our three favorites culled from a list of 18 top-rated inverters to physicist Dr. Jim Shapiro for testing, we recommend the Bestek 300W MRI3011J2 Power Inverter for simple devices such as water boilers, or the Go Power GP-SW150-12 Pure Sine Wave Inverter for more sensitive electronics like tablets or laptop computers. A power inverter transforms your car's round-plug, 12-volt direct current (12V DC) outlet into a three-prong outlet with the same 120-volt alternating current (120V AC) that you have in your home. Not all inverters are equal, however, and you need to know what you'll want to plug in before deciding which one to buy."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.