What does Dell’s XPS 15 excel at?

If you purchased the XPS 15, how do you feel about its bulk? Would you agree that the laptop is a bit clunky in design, or does it work for you? Is the keyboard comfortable? And how are you liking that 4K OLED display? Dish all the details on this PC with a user review on our Dell XPS 15 product page! We want to hear all about your experiences with this laptop, so don't leave out any details. Remember, your reviews can help other readers make their own buying decisions -- and could be included in an upcoming user review roundup article.

Note: Comments are off for this post, however, we'd love to hear your impressions and thoughts on our Dell XPS 15 product page!