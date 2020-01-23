Latest in Gear

What does Dell’s XPS 15 excel at?

Tell us what you like best about this well-rounded laptop in a user review!
Amber Bouman, @dameright
55m ago in Personal Computing
Dell's 2019 XPS lineup has done well across the board -- both reviewers and consumers alike were impressed by the performance, speed and sleek design of last year's XPS 13. Its big brother, the XPS 15, continued that trend. With a ninth-generation eight-core Intel i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 GPU, the configuration we tested in September delighted reviews editor Cherlynn Low. She was particularly thrilled by the vibrant display, powerful performance and long-lasting battery, though less enthusiastic about the laptop's rather hefty weight of 4.4 pounds. The XPS 15 earned a score of 85 (a full 8 points lower than the XPS 13).

If you purchased the XPS 15, how do you feel about its bulk? Would you agree that the laptop is a bit clunky in design, or does it work for you? Is the keyboard comfortable? And how are you liking that 4K OLED display? Dish all the details on this PC with a user review on our Dell XPS 15 product page! We want to hear all about your experiences with this laptop, so don't leave out any details. Remember, your reviews can help other readers make their own buying decisions -- and could be included in an upcoming user review roundup article.

Note: Comments are off for this post, however, we'd love to hear your impressions and thoughts on our Dell XPS 15 product page!

