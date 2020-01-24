Latest in Gear

Image credit: Byte
Vine co-founder launches a new 6-second video app: Byte

The original short-video king is back.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
41m ago in Mobile
In 2017 Twitter pulled the plug on Vine, and left a community of extremely-short-form-video creators without a platform. Since then TikTok has flourished, but it's still not the same thing. Vine cofounder Dom Hofmann has been teasing a sequel since late in 2017, and after months of being in closed beta, Byte is now available to everyone on Android and iOS.

A partner program to pay creators for their work is supposed to arrive "soon," and you sign up using either your Google account or Apple ID. If you're curious, the community guidelines are here, and the privacy notice is here. The app is video first, with a focus on getting stuff in front of you quickly just like Vine always did and TikTok does now. Will it be as addictive as either of those? Judging by the track record, probably, but it all depends on what people make of the app.

Source: App Store, Google Play
Coverage: Product Hunt, Byte Community forums
