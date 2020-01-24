Fortnite Chapter 2's next season will start on February 20th

In November, Epic revealed it was pushing back the second season of Chapter 2 to early February to focus on holiday updates, but now says the season won't start until even later. The developer didn't offer much insight on what Season 2 has in store, but noted there'll be more overtime challenges and a two-week event before it kicks off.

Meanwhile, a major update is on the way early next month that will overhaul the physics engine (perhaps another reason why it pushed back Season 2). Epic expects that there'll be some hiccups as it transitions to Unreal Engine's Chaos system, so it's running tests with a small group of players and will refine everything in due course. The Chaos engine could make environmental damage much more detailed and interactive.