Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Google vows to make Search 'better' after redesign backlash

Google will test favicon placement over the coming weeks.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
12m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Last week, Google upset desktop users when it changed the appearance of Search. The changes were relatively minor, showing companies' favicons next to link previews, but critics argue that the changes cluttered an otherwise clean interface and made it difficult to distinguish ads from search results. Now, Google is backtracking a bit. In a tweet, the company said it is going to "experiment with new placements for favicons."

Over the coming weeks, Google says, it will continue to test changes. Desktop users will see a variety of favicon placements. It's hard to say at this point what that will look like. It's also unclear how Google will differentiate ads.

Last year, Google brought the favicons to mobile Search. The goal was to make it more evident where info is coming from. According to the company, the changes have been well received on mobile. Google says early tests for desktop were positive, too, but that the company is "always incorporating feedback from our users." In other words, Google seems to have heard your complaints, and it's working to figure out the best way to redesign its desktop Search.

In this article: design, desktop, favicons, gear, google, Google Search, icons, internet, layout, testing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best touchscreen winter gloves

The best touchscreen winter gloves

View
More than 20 attorneys general are trying to ban 3D-printed guns

More than 20 attorneys general are trying to ban 3D-printed guns

View
I am my own spy: A personal surveillance story

I am my own spy: A personal surveillance story

View
Fortnite Chapter 2's next season will start on February 20th

Fortnite Chapter 2's next season will start on February 20th

View
'Rocket League' loses online multiplayer on Linux and Mac

'Rocket League' loses online multiplayer on Linux and Mac

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr