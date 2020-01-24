Grab a discounted Pixel 3a and get a $100 gift card at these US retailers

When we first spotted this deal, Best Buy was also offering the phones for $50 off. However, it has since cut the price of both the 3a and 3a XL by an additional $50, making them $300 and $380 respectively. You'll also get a $100 gift card when you buy either of the two devices from Best Buy.

Engadget's Chris Velazco gave the Pixel 3a and 3a XL scores of 88 and 87 when he reviewed them. For the price, he found Google's mid-range phones offered reliable performance and battery life, as well as an excellent camera. As expected for two devices that cost less than $500, they don't include an official water resistance rating, but that's an easier omission to come to terms with when they're $50 to $100 cheaper.