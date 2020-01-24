Latest in Gear

    Engadget Podcast: Sonos and the inevitable death of connected gadgets

    Also, we dive into the wild Saudi Arabia/Jeff Bezos hack.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    Sonos announced that it's ceasing updates for several older devices this week, and its loyal customers aren't taking very kindly to that. This week, Devindra, Cherlynn and Deputy Managing Editor Nathan Ingraham dive into Sonos' plans, and what it says about the future of every connected device. (How's that Pebble treating you?) Also, they discuss how Saudi Arabia allegedly hacked Jeff Bezos's phone via WhatsApp. Yes, it's as crazy as it sounds.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

