Engadget Podcast: Sonos and the inevitable death of connected gadgets

Sonos announced that it's ceasing updates for several older devices this week, and its loyal customers aren't taking very kindly to that. This week, Devindra, Cherlynn and Deputy Managing Editor Nathan Ingraham dive into Sonos' plans, and what it says about the future of every connected device. (How's that Pebble treating you?) Also, they discuss how Saudi Arabia allegedly hacked Jeff Bezos's phone via WhatsApp. Yes, it's as crazy as it sounds.

Also, they discuss how Saudi Arabia allegedly hacked Jeff Bezos's phone via WhatsApp. Yes, it's as crazy as it sounds.

Subscribe!

Links

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien