Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Chris Velazco / Engadget)
save
Save
share

Samsung is building its own version of AirDrop called Quick Share

It'll make it much easier to share memes with fellow Samsung users.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
35m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Chris Velazco / Engadget)

Samsung is working on an AirDrop rival called Quick Share for its Galaxy phones, according to XDA Developers. The publication was able to obtain a copy of the feature's APK from a source who reportedly has a Galaxy S20+ 5G, if that is indeed the phone's official name, so Quick Share might launch with Samsung's next flagships. Just like AirDrop, it will give you an easy way to transfer files between two Galaxy phones. You'll also able to choose whether to allow only your contacts to share files with you or to allow everyone nearby to send you memes, videos and other things.

You'll also be able to use Quick Share to stream files to supported SmartThings devices. To do so, it first has to temporarily upload files to Samsung Cloud and then stream them to a SmartThings device -- take note, though, that this feature seems to be limited to 1GB per send for a total of up to 2GB per day.

Quick Share

Image: Max Winebach/XDA Developers

Since Samsung has yet to officially announce the feature, it's still unclear if it will also make its way to older phones. We might find out on February 11th at a Galaxy Unpacked event where the tech giant is expected to unveil its next flagship devices.

Source: XDA Developers
In this article: AirDrop, gear, mobile, Quick Share, samsung
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Boston Dynamics gives its robot dog a developer SDK

Boston Dynamics gives its robot dog a developer SDK

View
MIT's new GPS system uses satellite images to put you in the right lane

MIT's new GPS system uses satellite images to put you in the right lane

View
'Disco Elysium' gets a hardcore mode for fans who want a challenge

'Disco Elysium' gets a hardcore mode for fans who want a challenge

View
'Apex Legends' celebrates its first year with a new melee-focused hero

'Apex Legends' celebrates its first year with a new melee-focused hero

View
Sprint will fix anyone's cracked Samsung Galaxy screen for $49

Sprint will fix anyone's cracked Samsung Galaxy screen for $49

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr