Samsung is building its own version of AirDrop called Quick Share

You'll also be able to use Quick Share to stream files to supported SmartThings devices. To do so, it first has to temporarily upload files to Samsung Cloud and then stream them to a SmartThings device -- take note, though, that this feature seems to be limited to 1GB per send for a total of up to 2GB per day.

Image: Max Winebach/XDA Developers

Since Samsung has yet to officially announce the feature, it's still unclear if it will also make its way to older phones. We might find out on February 11th at a Galaxy Unpacked event where the tech giant is expected to unveil its next flagship devices.