Marvel axes two of its Hulu animated shows

The shift comes as Marvel unifies work on its movie and TV projects under one larger Marvel Studios team headed up by Kevin Feige.

Whatever the exact reasons, the move suggests that Marvel (and really, Disney at large) is adjusting its broader streaming strategy. It's putting most of its energy into Disney+ shows, to the point where it recently bumped up WandaVision's debut. Hulu is still serving as the home for more mature Marvel shows, but it looks like it might not play as large a role as first thought.