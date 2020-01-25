Tesla update leaks some upcoming changes for Model S, Model X

due to FW timing. Tesla seemed to have realized no matter what they do stuff leaks through firmware so froze releases on week 40 and just backported absolute necessary stuff to limit leakage

And now past the new year this must be hw they put into cars now/vsoon so cannot avoid it — green (@greentheonly) January 25, 2020

Tesla has routinely refreshed its models with new tweaks and configurations. The last major exterior change for the Model S was back in 2016, so it's about due for some changes. Last year there were sightings of a possible Model S refresh on the streets, and Elon Musk already confirmed that a higher-performance "Plaid" Model S is supposed to arrive this year with larger battery packs than current models.

According to Electrek, the new software update has rolled out to vehicles in China first, with an added feature to contact support via WeChat, plus newgames including Happy Mahjong, Fight Landlords, and Happy Upgrade. There's also an app specifically for weather and air quality, however it hasn't popped up in other markets yet.