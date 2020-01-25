Latest in Gear

Recommended Reading: Facial recognition, police and privacy

The secretive company that might end privacy as we know it
Kashmir Hill,
The New York Times

Clearview is a startup that developed a facial recognition system that matches a photo of a person to publicly available images. Those can be from Facebook, YouTube or even Venmo. It's powerful technology, and law enforcement is using it to solve crimes like shoplifting, murder and child sexual exploitation. The code in Clearview's app references the ability to pair the software with AR glasses, giving the person wearing them the ability to identify whoever they see. And the company is monitoring who law enforcement is looking for, which makes an already massive privacy issue sound like something out of a dystopian novel.

Don't brush off mouth tech as a passing fad
Lauren Goode,
Wired

It seems like every CES we get next wave of smart toothbrushes promising to help improve oral hygiene. Some of them sound silly, but Wired explains why we shouldn't be quick to dismiss them.

The divine origins of the horny chain text
Kaitlyn Tiffany,
The Atlantic

You might die or not have sex for a year if you don't pass them on, but where exactly do emoji chain texts and messages come from? One writer at The Atlantic tried to find out.
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
