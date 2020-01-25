Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Naughty Dog
'Uncharted' movie delayed to March 5th, 2021

It was seemingly inevitable given the many production hiccups.
Naughty Dog

So much for the Uncharted movie having a reasonably firm release date. Sony's Columbia Pictures has delayed the release of the game-inspired swashbuckler from its earlier December 18th, 2020 slot to March 5th, 2021. There wasn't a specific explanation, but it came just weeks after the project lost director Travis Knight. It would've been no mean feat to find his replacement and complete the whole movie within less than a year. The March timing suggests that it won't be a huge blockbuster, but it's at least not destined for the January/February slot frequently reserved for movies with low expectations.

There are signs of progress. Zombieland's Ruben Fleischer is the top pick to replace Knight, according to Deadline, while the cast (led by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg) appears to be settling. And the screenplay comes from fairly safe sources, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Rafe Judkins and the Iron Man duo of Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Still, we won't blame you if you're frustrated. There have been years of setbacks, and at this point it could be a relief when (and if) filming finally starts.

Source: Deadline
