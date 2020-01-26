Apple envisions a Mac made from a sheet of curved glass

One section of the patent imagines sliding a MacBook's keyboard section through the slot, suggesting this design could also be used for a laptop dock instead of a full-fledged computer.

This isn't a product roadmap for Apple -- we wouldn't count on a curved-glass Mac like this arriving soon, if at all. There would be technical limitations to overcome like adjustability of the display (folding phones are barely a thing, let alone desktops), and Apple may simply decide that a 'safer' design like the current iMac is enough. This patent application does shed light on Apple's design process, though, and suggests that it's willing to dramatically revamp desktop Macs if and when that makes sense.