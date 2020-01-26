Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ leak together in official-looking shots

At this rate, you may know exactly what to expect at Samsung's February 11th event. Well-known leaker Evan Blass has shared a flurry of apparent official images for the Galaxy S20 family, including one for a promo that offers a free set of Galaxy Buds+ for people who pre-order the S20+ or S20 Ultra -- it's not quite revealing everything in one picture, but it's pretty close. The shots appear to confirm much of what you've seen in live photos and other rumors, including ridiculous camera arrays that include a 100X "space zoom" on the S20 Ultra.