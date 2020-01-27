Amazon slashes Echo Buds to $90

Amazon's Echo Buds have had their first ever price drop, and are now on sale for $90 instead of the usual $130. This AirPods alternative does a lot of things well: its customizable, the hands-free Alexa function works great – and the noise-cancelling Buds are maybe a bit more inconspicuous than Apple's offering. That said, their battery life isn't as good and the sound quality has room for improvement, hence our score of 73. Nonetheless, they are usually the more affordable choice, and this deep discount makes them even more attractive.

