Nintendo will stop repairing Wii consoles in March

Nintendo's Wii has had a phenomenal run since its 2006 launch, selling more than 101 million consoles across its seven-year lifespan. Now, years after it was supplanted by the Wii U and then the Switch, Nintendo is announcing that it'll no longer service your damaged Wiis. If you've been sleeping on getting a unit fixed, then better hurry up, since it'll stop accepting new units on March 31st.
According to a customarily terse statement by the company, it's getting harder to secure the spare parts necessary to keep a repair program running. That's why it's drawing the shutters on the offer to fix your damaged consoles, nearly 15 years after it was initially launched. Although it's worth saying that for both Wii consoles and controllers, repairs may stop sooner than that if spare part stock runs out. So get moving.