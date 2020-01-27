The bill, introduced by Democrat Rebecca White, would allow drivers to add one of six emoji to their license plates. The pictographs would be in addition to whatever combination of letters and numbers the state's Commissioner of Motor Vehicles assigns to a car or a driver picks for themselves. So you won't have to worry about saying something like "thinking face, smiling face with heart-eyes and face with tears of joy" the next time you need to report a Vermont driver to police.

If the bill passes, Vermont would be the first state in the US to allow emoji on license plates -- but not the first place in the world. According to NBC 5, that distinction goes to Queensland, Australia. As of last year, people in the country's second-largest state have been able to add one of five emoji to their plates for about $336. Notably, Vermont hasn't said how much it would charge for the plates. Just as importantly, it hasn't decided if it will create its own take on the designs or use an existing repository. We would love to see the blob emoji make more of a comeback.