Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple iOS update offers more control over iPhone 11 location tracking

It also fixes a flaw that lets kids defy parental controls on contacts.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple is quickly acting on plans to curb location tracking on iPhone 11 models. It just released an iOS 13.3.1 update (plus a corresponding iPadOS update) that, most notably, adds a toggle to control the U1 Ultra Wideband chip's use of location services. The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max all use location checks to verify that they're in areas where ultra wideband is legally allowed, but the switch turns those checks off if you're concerned about privacy.

The company has previously said that the checks are handled strictly on-device and won't be scooped up.

There are other notable fixes. Apple has patched a flaw in Communication Limits that could let a child add contacts without typing the Screen Time passcode. It also tackles a bug that created delays before editing Deep Fusion photos. Mail won't override settings that prevent remote images from loading, push notifications will arrive more reliably over WiFi and FaceTime won't inadvertently use the ultra-wide rear camera. And if you're a HomePod user, there's now support for Indian English Siri voices.

This isn't a small fix, then, and it could be important whether or not you're using Apple's latest hardware.

Via: ZDNet, The Verge
Source: Apple Support
