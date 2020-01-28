Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Cadillac

Cadillac will add automated lane changing to its Super Cruise system

It's beefing up the driver assistance feature in the 2021 CT5, CT4 and Escalade.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cadillac

Cadillac is beefing up the Super Cruise driver assistance system with several features, including automated lane changing. As such, your car will be able to change lanes on some highways under certain circumstances when you tap or fully latch the turn signal. The driver attention system will make sure you're focused on the car's surroundings while it's moving into a different lane.

Super Cruise will tell you when it's changing lanes or if it's unable to do so by itself. Cadillac will tap into LiDAR mapping, real-time GPS updates, camera system and radar sensors to determine which maneuvers are permitted on a particular stretch of road and whether it's safe to move into a different lane.

Cadillac's making several other changes to Super Cruise. It'll have more detailed map information that not only ensures the automated lane changes work, but to bolster functionality at highway interchanges and turns. The carmaker is also improving steering and speed control with the updated software, while making it easier and more intuitive for drivers to use the system.

The upgraded Super Cruise will first be available in the 2021 CT4 and CT5 sedans and the 2021 Escalade. Those vehicles go on sale this year.

Source: Cadillac
In this article: automatedlanechanging, cadillac, cadillac escalade, cadillacescalade, ct4, ct5, driver assistance, driverassistance, escalade, lane changing, lanechanging, lidar, super cruise, supercruise, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook asks 2 billion users to check their privacy settings

Facebook asks 2 billion users to check their privacy settings

View
Engadget giveaway: Win a Google Pixel 3a courtesy of TurboTax!

Engadget giveaway: Win a Google Pixel 3a courtesy of TurboTax!

View
Pokémon Home costs three times more than the service it replaces

Pokémon Home costs three times more than the service it replaces

View
Sony A6100 review: Incredible autofocus performance for a budget camera

Sony A6100 review: Incredible autofocus performance for a budget camera

View
'Journey to the Savage Planet' is a funnier take on space exploration

'Journey to the Savage Planet' is a funnier take on space exploration

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr