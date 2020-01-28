Rockstar doles out freebies to 'GTA Online' and 'Red Dead Online' players

Rockstar's multiplayer games apparently had a banner holiday, and the company is using that as an excuse to hand out goodies to players (and, conveniently, give them a reason to keep playing). GTA Online gamers will get $1 million in virtual currency if they play before February 5th, and can receive another $1 million more if they sign on between February 6th and February 12th. Red Dead Online players, meanwhile, can pick up a "Gunslinger's Cache" with guns and ammo by February 3rd, or a "Bounty Hunter's Kit" (with a license and gear) between February 4th and February 10th.