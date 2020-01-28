Lime knows when you're riding its scooters on the sidewalk

A future update may even show a map indicating just when Lime detected sidewalk use.

It's not certain how likely you are to see the detection used elsewhere, although it's already accurate enough (95 percent) that it may just be a matter of time.

Lime can't really force riders to the street. Its sidewalk detection could be more effective than an earlier safety campaign that relied on ads and freebies, though. Moreover, Lime noted that this could help the cities as a whole. It intends to share data with the city to help offer "infrastructure improvements," including more dedicated bike lanes. Even if you never hop on a two-wheeler, you might see some benefits before long.