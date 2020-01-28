Pinterest lets users virtually try on makeup

With the launch, Pinterest joins dozens of other brands and platforms offering similar virtual beauty offerings. IL MAKIAGE rolled out its shade-matching algorithm last year, while YouTube and Amazon both now offer similar try-on features. L'Oreal, Benefit and Neutrogena are also on board.

Unlike some other tools, though, Pinterest says it wants shoppers to celebrate their "authentic selves" and as such, Try On doesn't come with any skin smoothing or image altering effects. It's also integrated the tool with its skin tone range feature, so Pinners can see similar lip shades on skin tones that match their own.