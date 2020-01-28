Latest in Gear

Samsung discounts its SteamVR-compatible headset to $230

The mixed reality device is more than half off.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Gadgetry
For those new to VR, pricing can be an obstacle, especially if you're not sure you'll get on with the tech. Perhaps with this in mind, Samsung is now directly offering its HMD Odyssey+ headset for just $230, instead of the usual $500. Sure, it's billed as a Windows Mixed Reality device, but it's also compatible with Steam VR and HTC Vive.

Its 90Hz refresh rate isn't top of the line, but it is solid, and its resolution and quality are strong thanks to its anti-screen-door effect technology and improved, adjustable lens design. One of its downsides of the Odyssey range in general, as mentioned in our review of its predecessor (which scored 85 points) is how much it costs. That's considering the Rift S normally retails for $400 and is a slightly stronger VR headset overall. However, this redemptive 54 percent discount makes it a very affordable way to get involved in VR ahead of Half-Life: Alyx.

Buy Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Headset - $230

Source: Samsung
