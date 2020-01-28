Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 4A Games/Deep Silver

'Metro Exodus' and 'Gylt' are February's free Stadia Pro games

But two other titles are leaving the freebie selection.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

4A Games/Deep Silver

Google has revealed the next two games that'll be available for free to Stadia Pro members on February 1st: Metro Exodus and Gylt. Once you've claimed them, you'll continue to have access as long as you keep your subscription to the game streaming service's premium tier active.

Metro Exodus was initially exclusive to Epic Games Store on PC, but the first-person shooter debuted on Stadia when Google launched the service in November. Gylt, meanwhile, is Stadia's first exclusive title.

However, if you don't snag current freebies Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration or Samurai Showdown by the end of this month, you'll have to pay full price to check them out on Stadia. The other free titles as things stand are Destiny 2, Thumper and Farming Simulator 19.

Source: Stadia
In this article: av, game streaming, gamestreaming, gaming, google, google stadia, googlestadia, gylt, metro exodus, metroexodus, stadia, stadia pro, stadiapro
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

FDA clears algorithms that detect heart murmurs and AFib

FDA clears algorithms that detect heart murmurs and AFib

View
Get ready to eat bugs if you want to live beyond 2050

Get ready to eat bugs if you want to live beyond 2050

View
This may be Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip

This may be Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip

View
Cadillac will add automated lane changing to its Super Cruise system

Cadillac will add automated lane changing to its Super Cruise system

View
Audio-Technica ATH-CK3TW review: Decent, affordable true wireless earbuds

Audio-Technica ATH-CK3TW review: Decent, affordable true wireless earbuds

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr