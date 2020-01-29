Xbox is the only weak point for Microsoft's strong quarter

If you've been paying close attention to Microsoft's quarterly earnings, you've probably noticed they've started to sound like a broken record. The company's cloud business typically grows steadily (it's up 27 percent this quarter), and for the past few years it's driven continual revenue growth. According to the company's latest earnings report, it's been a particularly great few months for the company, with continued revenue growth for Office (up 19 percent for consumers, 16 percent for businesses), LinkedIn (up 24 percent) and Windows (up 18 percent).

The only blip in an otherwise positive quarter? Xbox, which saw an 11 percent revenue drop from last year. The company's overall gaming revenue fell by $905 million or 21 percent from a year ago.