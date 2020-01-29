Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung's first 5G tablet goes on sale in South Korea

It's a Galaxy Tab S6 with 5G, and not much else.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
52m ago in Mobile
Samsung

Samsung has followed through on its plans to release a 5G tablet, and... it's exactly what you'd expect. The tech giant has introduced a Galaxy Tab S6 5G in South Korea that really is just the standard Galaxy Tab S6 with a 5G modem (the Snapdragon X50, if you're curious) thrown in. You'll still find a Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 10.5-inch AMOLED screen alongside features like the S Pen, the DeX desktop and Dolby Atmos-capable speakers. It's just that you now have an extra-fast data link for everything from live 4K broadcasts to "massive streaming games."

The slate launches in South Korea on January 30th for 999,900 won (about $848). It's not a trivial purchase, although Samsung is promising perks for Korean buyers like a free keyboard cover and a YouTube Premium membership.

There's no word on international releases, although that might hinge on carrier support. We wouldn't rule out news of a wider release at Samsung's Unpacked event on February 11th. However, that event is expected to focus on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip. A 5G version of an existing tablet would be a low-priority item, and Samsung might decide that it's easier to roll out the Galaxy Tab S6 5G on a country-by-country basis.

