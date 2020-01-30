The next 'Apex Legends' character is a cyborg assassin named Revenant

As leaks indicated, the cyborg assassin's name is Revenant. Respawn hasn't explained his abilities just yet, other than to say they're "unnatural" and that he uses them to "haunt his enemies and defy death." It won't be long before more details about Revenant emerge, however: he'll hit the game when Apex Legends Season 4 kicks off February 4th. He'll join Octane, Wattson and Crypto as characters who've debuted at the beginning of a new season.