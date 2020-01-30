Do you use Discord to launch games and keep up with the latest gaming news? No? You're not the only one. Discord is dropping both the Activity Feed and Library from its chat app as of today. The feed wasn't doing a good job of keeping people updated and "added bulk," the company said, while the Library tab and the Universal Game Launcher just haven't been "useful" to players.
Discord drops the activity feed and game library you weren't using
It's focusing on its core chat features.
Sponsored Links
It's not a hard cutoff. Channel following (which adds important news from Partnered and Verified servers to your server) and the Friends tab should fulfill some of the key roles of the Activity Feed. And if you buy or otherwise receive games from Discord, the Library tab will remain unless you turn it off.
The company isn't shy about its reasoning. It doesn't want to include features that bog down the app and "take away from the core chat experience," and both the Activity Feed and Library were apparently guilty of that. Really, Discord is acknowledging that you use Discord for the community and in-game voice chat -- anything else is either a bonus or a hindrance.