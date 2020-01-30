Latest in Gear

Image credit: Emojipedia

Your emoji selection will become more gender-inclusive this year

The new batch of emoji will also introduce new skintone options and the transgender flag.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Emojipedia

The Unicode Consortium has revealed 117 new emoji for 2020, and they'll make your emoji arsenal more inclusive than ever. Some of the upcoming additions have the potential to make conversations with friends more fun, such as the smiling face with a single tear and the hand with pinched fingers known as the "Italian hand gesture." This batch also adds new skintone and gender-inclusive options for existing emoji, such as the veil, the tuxedo and the feeding baby emoji. At the moment, those emoji only portrays a woman, a man and a woman, respectively.

The transgender flag and symbol are also coming to devices as part of the new batch. Google and Microsoft backed the proposal to add the trans flag and symbol last year, and in it the tech giants wrote: "[We] believe that adding an emoji illustrative to our life experiences isn't just about creating technology that should be accessible to everyone -- it's about fostering culture that is inclusive of users around world."

Other notable additions are the ninja emoji, the realistic looking heart and lung emoji and the bubble tea emoji. It's still unclear when the new batch is making its way to users. Just take note that they may look different from the samples seen here, depending on your device and the platform or website you're using.

Source: Unicode Consortium (1), (2), Emojipedia
In this article: emoji, gear, internet, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook settles lawsuit over its use facial recognition for $550 million

Facebook settles lawsuit over its use facial recognition for $550 million

View
Netflix is turning manga and anime 'One Piece' into a live-action series

Netflix is turning manga and anime 'One Piece' into a live-action series

View
Nest thermostats will warn of possible problems with your AC or furnace

Nest thermostats will warn of possible problems with your AC or furnace

View
Tesla moves the Model Y release date up to 'spring 2020'

Tesla moves the Model Y release date up to 'spring 2020'

View
Xbox is the only weak point for Microsoft's strong quarter

Xbox is the only weak point for Microsoft's strong quarter

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr