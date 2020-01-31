RED's Hydrogen One phone makes a cameo in the 'F9' trailer

It's not shocking that people in the movie business would have an affinity for the high-priced but ultimately disappointing project, since they're likely to work with the company's cameras. Still, this isn't the only recent appearance of the Hydrogen One, more than a year after it debuted and months after RED announced it would abandon the phone business.

Find your flock with the new Corvus phone by Wizard. 📱 pic.twitter.com/gc3T9PYxRA — Marvel's Runaways (@marvelsrunaways) December 13, 2019

Marvel's Runaways wrapped up its run at the end of 2019, and while that show has also come to an end -- now that the Fox/Disney/MCU merger has completed -- it also featured the Hydrogen One. In that show they called it the Corvus Phone by Wizard that would help people "find their flock" (shocker: it's evil), but as PC Mag points out, there's no mistaking which device it is. I guess in a fantasy universe the Hydrogen One works as a strange-but-recognizable device that most people don't know exists, and there are probably more than a few unused handsets laying around.