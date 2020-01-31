Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Facebook and Google are fighting coronavirus misinformation

Facebook will remove false content and fake cures.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Google and Facebook are attempting to stay ahead of coronavirus misinformation and to provide users with helpful, accurate resources. Today, Facebook announced plans to flag and remove false information, and Google has created an SOS Alert for coronavirus searches.

Facebook's third-party fact-checkers are reviewing content related to the virus, now deemed a public health emergency by the World Health Organization. When the fact-checkers rate something as false, Facebook will limit its spread and send a notification to people who have shared or are attempting to share that content. Facebook is also removing content that has been flagged by global health organizations for containing false statements or conspiracy theories -- like fake cures such as drinking bleach. It will restrict or block hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram, too.

Google's SOS Alert reorganizes Search results to show top news stories, any relevant local results, helpful information from trusted organizations and verified safety tips. The SOS Alert is one of Google's established crisis alert products, and like Facebook's efforts, it's meant to help users access information they can trust quickly and safely.

Facebook is also offering free ad credits to help organizations run coronavirus education campaigns in affected regions, and the company is sharing aggregated and anonymized mobility data and population density maps with researchers at Harvard University's School of Public Health and National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, so that they can better forecast the spread of the virus.

Via: CNET
Source: Facebook, Google
In this article: business, conspiracy theories, coronavirus, facebook, fact-checking, false, gear, google, Google Search, instagram, internet, medicine, misinformation, public health, services, sos alert
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

What happens if the internet’s most important law disappears?

What happens if the internet’s most important law disappears?

View
Watch how VFX artists crafted Disney's 'The Lion King' remake

Watch how VFX artists crafted Disney's 'The Lion King' remake

View
The Morning After: Apple finishes rebuilding its US maps

The Morning After: Apple finishes rebuilding its US maps

View
Microsoft made a Nike Air Max 90 Xbox but you can't buy it

Microsoft made a Nike Air Max 90 Xbox but you can't buy it

View
Nintendo says it won't release a new Switch in 2020

Nintendo says it won't release a new Switch in 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr