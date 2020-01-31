Nintendo says it won't release a new Switch in 2020

Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claimed earlier this month that the company is releasing a new model sometime in mid-2020, with volume production to begin this first quarter. There were a lot of speculations that it was going to be the Switch Pro. We still don't know if Nintendo truly is working on a Pro version of the console, but Furukawa's statement makes it clear that fans won't be getting their hands on one this year even if a Pro model is in development.

Those who want to buy a Switch within the year have a few models to choose from, nevertheless. In the middle of 2019, Nintendo released an upgraded Switch that has a longer battery life than the original. A few months after that, it launched a purely portable iteration of the device called Switch Lite, which is available in three different colors and costs $100 less than the upgraded version of the regular console.