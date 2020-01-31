Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Nintendo says it won't release a new Switch in 2020

Despite previous rumors, there'll be no Switch Pro -- or any new model at all.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
28m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Nintendo will start selling a special Animal Crossing Switch in March, but it won't be releasing a brand new model this year. Shuntaro Furukawa, the gaming giant's president and CEO, has laid rumors to rest that an upgraded version of the console is on the way. In a call with investors, the executive said (PDF): "Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020." Instead, the company will focus on "communicat[ing] the appeal" of the current consoles and expanding their userbase.

Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claimed earlier this month that the company is releasing a new model sometime in mid-2020, with volume production to begin this first quarter. There were a lot of speculations that it was going to be the Switch Pro. We still don't know if Nintendo truly is working on a Pro version of the console, but Furukawa's statement makes it clear that fans won't be getting their hands on one this year even if a Pro model is in development.

Those who want to buy a Switch within the year have a few models to choose from, nevertheless. In the middle of 2019, Nintendo released an upgraded Switch that has a longer battery life than the original. A few months after that, it launched a purely portable iteration of the device called Switch Lite, which is available in three different colors and costs $100 less than the upgraded version of the regular console.

Source: Nintendo Japan (PDF)
Coverage: Reuters
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, nintendo, Switch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Elon Musk drops a surprise EDM track on SoundCloud

Elon Musk drops a surprise EDM track on SoundCloud

View
An animatronic Spider-Man will soon swing over Disneyland

An animatronic Spider-Man will soon swing over Disneyland

View
Microsoft will pay up to $20,000 for Xbox Live bugs

Microsoft will pay up to $20,000 for Xbox Live bugs

View
Musk: 'It won't be long' until the Model S goes 400 miles on a charge

Musk: 'It won't be long' until the Model S goes 400 miles on a charge

View
Fox apps are abruptly disappearing from Roku before the Super Bowl

Fox apps are abruptly disappearing from Roku before the Super Bowl

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr