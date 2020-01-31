Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roku

Roku and Fox cut a deal in time for Super Bowl LIV streaming

You can put your Fire TV Stick away.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Roku

A few days ago, Roku sent out an email to customers informing them that Fox standalone apps would go away after January 31st due to an expiring distribution agreement. That might make it a little harder and more complicated to watch the Super Bowl via streaming this weekend, and certainly more difficult to watch the 4K stream Fox will distribute via its apps.

But tonight Roku informed Engadget that they have reached an agreement. So that means as long as you're able to load up the apps and login with cable or other TV credentials, the Fox Now and Fox Sports apps will work just as well as the NFL and other streaming options on Roku.

Source: Roku (Twitter)
In this article: 4K, breaking news, business, entertainment, Fox, Fox Now, Fox Sports, gear, Roku, streaming, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIV
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hulu CEO steps down as it integrates with Disney's streaming plans

Hulu CEO steps down as it integrates with Disney's streaming plans

View
FCC: Wireless carriers violated federal law by selling location data

FCC: Wireless carriers violated federal law by selling location data

View
This is the production version of Tesla's Model Y

This is the production version of Tesla's Model Y

View
RED's Hydrogen One phone makes a cameo in the 'F9' trailer

RED's Hydrogen One phone makes a cameo in the 'F9' trailer

View
Wizards of the Coast teams with ex-BioWare devs on a sci-fi RPG

Wizards of the Coast teams with ex-BioWare devs on a sci-fi RPG

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr