Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tesla

This is the production version of Tesla's Model Y

The first deliveries start in March.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Model Y production version (2020) Tesla

Sponsored Links

We first met the prototype Model Y crossover last year, and this week during the company's earnings call, Elon Musk said deliveries of the vehicle will start in March. In the documents released (PDF), Tesla also showed off this picture of the car's production version, along with a few shots of the production line.

There aren't any drastic changes -- no redesign to add the Model X's Falcon Wing doors -- but the nose looks slightly different. As Electrek notes, it also confirms that the "chrome delete" look some owners have opted for, stripping flashy parts from the trim will be standard on the Model Y. We also don't expect it to lose the acceleration displayed during our one brief ride in the Model Y, and as we heard on the call, the expected range of an AWD vehicle has increased from 280 miles to 315.

Tesla

Via: Roadshow
Source: Tesla (PDF)
Coverage: Electrek
In this article: electric vehicle, Elon Musk, eV, gear, Model Y, Tesla, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

FCC: Wireless carriers violated federal law by selling location data

FCC: Wireless carriers violated federal law by selling location data

View
RED's Hydrogen One phone makes a cameo in the 'F9' trailer

RED's Hydrogen One phone makes a cameo in the 'F9' trailer

View
Wizards of the Coast teams with ex-BioWare devs on a sci-fi RPG

Wizards of the Coast teams with ex-BioWare devs on a sci-fi RPG

View
Phishing scams leveled up, and we didn’t

Phishing scams leveled up, and we didn’t

View
Draft bill could penalize companies for using end-to-end encryption

Draft bill could penalize companies for using end-to-end encryption

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr