Ads invade Byte with a campaign from Nike

Don't be surprised if you see more of these ad blitzes in the future. Byte's strategy revolves around paying creators a cut of ad revenue, and it'll need big promos like Nike's if it's going to have enough money to make it worthwhile for would-be influencers. The challenge, of course, is to bring in enough ads without driving away the very users Byte needs to recreate Vine's glory days.

byte's first ad campaign is live and we did it with @nike. i'm *really* proud of our collaboration. the creative is amazing and nike's focus on movement and fun is a perfect fit for our first step into this world pic.twitter.com/I34iRGFFvS — dom hofmann (@dhof) February 1, 2020