Twitter's new reply layout for iOS makes conversations easier to follow

We've given conversations a makeover on iOS. When people you follow are in a conversation, you'll see their replies in a new way in your Home timeline.



This new layout makes it easier to see who's replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations. pic.twitter.com/xNmnAtQFeI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 31, 2020

A line will connect your parent tweet with theirs, so you know they're responding to you in particular, and their tweets will also be slightly indented. Twitter started testing the visual tweak in its "Twttr" beta program last year, but now it's apparently ready for the big time.

As Twitter said in its announcements, the "new layout makes it easier to see who's replying to who." While the feature is only making its way to iOS devices right now, it won't be exclusively available to iPhone users. When asked why the feature was only launching for Apple's mobile platform, the company replied that the new layout "will come to Android soon."