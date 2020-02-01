Latest in Gear

Image credit: bombuscreative via Getty Images

Twitter's new reply layout for iOS makes conversations easier to follow

It'll be out for Android 'soon.'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
bombuscreative via Getty Images

Twitter threads can sometimes be a bit confusing to follow, especially if your account is public and anybody can reply. Now, the social network has started rolling out a feature that could help make them easier to parse and could ensure that you won't miss your actual friends' responses. Twitter Support has posted on the website that the platform's iOS app will now show responses to your tweets from people you follow as threaded replies.

A line will connect your parent tweet with theirs, so you know they're responding to you in particular, and their tweets will also be slightly indented. Twitter started testing the visual tweak in its "Twttr" beta program last year, but now it's apparently ready for the big time.

As Twitter said in its announcements, the "new layout makes it easier to see who's replying to who." While the feature is only making its way to iOS devices right now, it won't be exclusively available to iPhone users. When asked why the feature was only launching for Apple's mobile platform, the company replied that the new layout "will come to Android soon."

Source: Twitter Support
