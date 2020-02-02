LeBron James helps GMC pitch its Hummer EV in a Super Bowl ad

The machine should produce up to 1,000HP with 11,500lb/ft of torque and a 0-60MPH time of about 3 seconds.

You still won't see the full reveal of the Hummer EV until May 20th, and it won't be available until fall 2021. There's no guarantee that it'll compare favorably to Tesla's Cybertruck or Ford's electric pickup. Still, the James ad says a lot about GM's expectations. Where it treated the Chevy Bolt almost as a side project (the Bolt has never been produced in truly large numbers), it's willing to spend a fortune on a Super Bowl ad with an NBA star to market a Hummer EV that won't be available for well over a year. GM undoubtedly wants this truck to be a mainstream hit, and it's hoping some early buzz will help make this happen.