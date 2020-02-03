Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams went down because of an expired certificate

It seems like a pretty basic thing for Microsoft to forget.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
2h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Microsoft Teams

This morning, Microsoft Teams went down for a few hours, and it seems that a pretty rookie mistake is to blame. Microsoft apparently forgot to renew the SSL certificate, which allows a secure connection between a web browser and a web server. As a result, the app told users that it failed to establish an HTTPS connection to Microsoft's servers.

It's odd that Microsoft would forget to renew a critical authentication certificate, and it was rude timing, as so many were attempting to log in and start their week.

Almost three years old, Microsoft Teams is the company's Slack competitor. Last year, it added new features like private channels and custom video chat backgrounds, and it recently launched its first TV ad campaign. Needless to say, today's outage probably doesn't help in Microsoft's efforts to take on Slack.

Source: Microsoft
In this article: authentication, business, certificate, expired, gear, internet, microsoft, microsoft teams, outage, security, SSL
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Online sneaker drop cancelled thanks to bots

Online sneaker drop cancelled thanks to bots

View
'Apex Legends' season 4 trailer shows the assassin Revenant in action

'Apex Legends' season 4 trailer shows the assassin Revenant in action

View
Artist creates traffic jams in Google Maps with a wagon full of phones

Artist creates traffic jams in Google Maps with a wagon full of phones

View
Samsung accidentally announced the Galaxy Home Mini's release date

Samsung accidentally announced the Galaxy Home Mini's release date

View
TCL will stop selling BlackBerry-branded phones in August

TCL will stop selling BlackBerry-branded phones in August

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr