Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Toyota and Panasonic will start producing EV batteries in April

Prime Planet Energy and Solutions will employ approximately 5,100 people.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
37m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Toyota and Panasonic have announced a new agreement to start jointly developing and manufacturing electric vehicle batteries. The two Japanese companies say they're creating a company called Prime Planet Energy and Solutions that will begin producing square-shaped prismatic cells on April 1st. The company will employ approximately 5,100 people initially.

As expected, Toyota is the majority owner of the company with a 51 percent stake. The two also confirmed that Prime Planet Energy would make batteries for both Toyota as well as a variety of other automakers. Moving forward, they plan to develop new types of power cells as well.

"Batteries -- as solutions for providing energy for automobiles and various other forms of mobility, and as solutions for various kinds of environmental issues -- are expected to fulfill a central role in society going forward -- a role that supports people's lives," Toyota and Panasonic said.

The pact makes a lot of sense for both companies. From Toyota's perspective, a steady supply of batteries will help the company as it attempts to ramp up EV production. For Panasonic, meanwhile, the agreement will let the company become an even more dominant player in the marketplace.

Via: Electrek
Source: Toyota
In this article: batteries, business, electric vehicle, ev, gear, panasonic, toyota, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Online sneaker drop cancelled thanks to bots

Online sneaker drop cancelled thanks to bots

View
'Apex Legends' season 4 trailer shows the assassin Revenant in action

'Apex Legends' season 4 trailer shows the assassin Revenant in action

View
Artist creates traffic jams in Google Maps with a wagon full of phones

Artist creates traffic jams in Google Maps with a wagon full of phones

View
Microsoft Teams went down because of an expired certificate

Microsoft Teams went down because of an expired certificate

View
Samsung accidentally announced the Galaxy Home Mini's release date

Samsung accidentally announced the Galaxy Home Mini's release date

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr