2021 Cadillac Escalade packs 38-inches of curved OLED screens and Super Cruise

Autoblog reports that it's getting a new independent rear suspension setup that's largely shared with the new Tahoe and Yukon, and although the interior is revamped for Cadillac's truck, it also shares those trucks' optional 12.6-inch touchscreens for passengers in the second row.

Other than the plush appointments, one option is the first AKG speaker system designed for a vehicle, which features 36 speakers powered by three amplifiers. Other tech enhancements with the high-end system include embedded microphones that help front and rear passengers hear each other, audio prompts for navigation that come from the left or right depending on which way you need to turn, and independent volume control for each front seat.

One other optional feature is the soft-close doors -- an electric motor pulls the doors closed so you'll never hear a hard door slam again. One thing that's not shown in the pictures is its augmented reality navigation. According to Cadillac, "A live street view in front of the vehicle is projected on the cluster display with turn indicators and other directional information overlaid on the scene."

There are five trim levels for the new Escalade,in Luxury, Premium Luxury, Platinum Luxury, Sport and Platinum Sports. All of them include bits like the OLED screens, NFC, wireless charging and five USB ports -- two USB-A and three USB-C. The new SUV will go on sale later this year.