2021 Cadillac Escalade packs 38-inches of curved OLED screens and Super Cruise

Tonight Cadillac took the wraps off of its new Escalade, finally revealing where it's putting all 38-inches of curved OLED screens. That high-res display -- with twice the pixel density of a 4K TV, as Cadillac points out -- is split up across three screens, with a 7.2-inch touch panel to the driver's left, a 14.2-inch screen info cluster behind the steering wheel and the 16.9-inch infotainment system. Where it comes in handy, is that with vivid colors and deep black levels, the company says it doesn't require any kind of shrouding or hood to block glare from outside light.
This is also the first Escalade to include the Super Cruise driver assistant that provides hands-free driving on some 200,000 miles of highways in the US and Canada. As the company announced last week, the newly upgraded tech will include automated lane changing, as well as improvements to its steering and speed control.